Manipur polls: JD-U excited after getting bevy of BJP, Congress leaders into its fold

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has started dreaming big about the upcoming two-phase Manipur elections after a bevy of sitting and former legislators of the ruling BJP and Congress joined its fold.

A former chief secretary and a former director-general of police also joined the party. The JD-U believes it will reap rich dividends from their joining the party.

The BJP’s biggest worry is the exodus of its leaders. It had felt those who are denied party tickets would go to ally National People’s Party (NPP) and the Congress but most of them defected to the JD-U, thereby bringing it to the limelight overnight.

The developments made the party so excited that it has decided to contest in 37 of the 60 seats.

“We fielded candidates in 37 seats. But considering the amazing response we are getting from people willing to contest the polls on our ticket, we are screening some more applications,” JD-U state president Hangkhanpao told The New Indian Express on Friday.

“We will assess the winnability factor and may contest in more seats. We have a high chance of winning a number of seats,” he added.

The JD-U state leaders are banking on the popularity of party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Nitish Kumar is a charismatic leader. People in Manipur know him and love him. They want the Nitish model to be brought to the state. This is the sole reason why so many tallest leaders joined our party,” Hangkhanpao said.

According to people who closely follow Manipur politics, some from other parties joined the JD-U considering that it is a BJP ally and they might benefit in the event of a coalition government.

Meanwhile, given Covid-induced restrictions on campaigning, the JD-U is relying mostly on social media to try and reach out to voters. Side by side, it is organising small meetings in colonies and localities and carrying out door-to-door campaign.

Political scientist Prof L Rajen of Manipur University is among those who are not certain about the JD-U’s poll prospects.

“I am not very optimistic about the JD-U. I think the NPP will do better,” Prof Rajen said, adding, “I don’t think the JD-U has any organisational set-up across constituencies in Manipur.”

In the last Arunachal Pradesh polls, the JD-U had won seven seats. Six of the MLAs had defected to the ruling BJP later.