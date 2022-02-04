Money laundering case: Court asks ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh, others to appear on April 5

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Friday directed former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, his two sons and other accused in a money laundering case to appear before it on April 5.

In the previous hearing, Special PMLA judge RN Rokade had taken cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet filed against Deshmukh, his sons Hrishikesh and Sahil as well as nine others, including companies, and then issued process against all the accused.

On Friday, the special judge directed them to appear before the court on April 5. Deshmukh, an NCP leader, is in judicial custody following his arrest in the case on November 2 last year.

As per the ED, Deshmukh, while serving as Maharashtra home minister, misused his official position and, through dismissed policeman Sachin Waze, collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The probe agency has said the money was laundered through Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, an education trust controlled by Deshmukh's family.