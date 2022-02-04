STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NEET-PG 2022 deferred by 6-8 weeks: Health Ministry

The Supreme Court on Friday is also hearing a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG 2022.

Published: 04th February 2022 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors protest against delay in NEET PG counselling at Safdarjang Hospital

Representational image (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has postponed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) PG exam 2022 by six to eight weeks. The ministry said fresh dates will be announced in due course of time.

Dr B Srinivas, Assistant Director General (Medical Education) and Member Secretary of the Medical Counselling Committee, in an order dated Thursday, said, “a lot of representations were being received from medical doctors regarding a request to delay NEET-PG 2022 examination since it is clashing with the NEET PG 2022 counselling.

Also, many of the interns would not be able to participate in the PG Counselling 2022 by the month of May/June 2022." 

He said keeping the above facts in view, the Union Health Minister has taken the decision to postpone NEET PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks or suitably. 

The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12. 

The Supreme Court on Friday is also hearing a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG 2022. On January 25, six MBBS graduates had filed a plea in the apex court seeking postponement of the NEET scheduled on March 12 for admissions in postgraduate medical courses, claiming that many MBBS graduates would not be able to take up the examination due to non-completion of the mandatory internship period. 

The petitioners claimed that many of them were busy with the Covid duties, their internships were postponed and due to this, they will not be able to meet the internship deadline which is scheduled on May 31, 2022. They sought an extension to this deadline so that the candidates can complete their internships.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET-PG 2022 NEET-PG 2022 deferred Health Ministry
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp