NEET-PG 2022 deferred by 6-8 weeks: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has postponed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) PG exam 2022 by six to eight weeks. The ministry said fresh dates will be announced in due course of time.

Dr B Srinivas, Assistant Director General (Medical Education) and Member Secretary of the Medical Counselling Committee, in an order dated Thursday, said, “a lot of representations were being received from medical doctors regarding a request to delay NEET-PG 2022 examination since it is clashing with the NEET PG 2022 counselling.

Also, many of the interns would not be able to participate in the PG Counselling 2022 by the month of May/June 2022."

He said keeping the above facts in view, the Union Health Minister has taken the decision to postpone NEET PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks or suitably.

The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12.

The Supreme Court on Friday is also hearing a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG 2022. On January 25, six MBBS graduates had filed a plea in the apex court seeking postponement of the NEET scheduled on March 12 for admissions in postgraduate medical courses, claiming that many MBBS graduates would not be able to take up the examination due to non-completion of the mandatory internship period.

The petitioners claimed that many of them were busy with the Covid duties, their internships were postponed and due to this, they will not be able to meet the internship deadline which is scheduled on May 31, 2022. They sought an extension to this deadline so that the candidates can complete their internships.