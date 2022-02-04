STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa polls: AAP declares Amit Palekar, a lawyer by profession, as party’s CM face

Not to be left behind in the poll season in Goa, many lawyers have thrown their hat in the election ring while several of them are hogging the limelight in the coastal state.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (R) said that Amit Palekar is a new face for Goa.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (R) said that Amit Palekar is a new face for Goa. (Photo | ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Not to be left behind in the poll season in Goa, many lawyers have thrown their hat in the election ring while several of them are hogging the limelight in the coastal state. Goa will be voting on February 14. The AAP has gone a step further ahead and declared Amit Palekar, a lawyer by profession, as the party’s CM face. The 46-year-old lawyer had recently joined AAP and is the party’s candidate from St Cruz constituency. 

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has fielded several lawyers as their candidates. One of the young TMC candidates is Seoula Vas, a lawyer. She has the party nomination from Fatorda constituency.

Former chief minister of Goa, Luizinho Faleiro while withdrawing his candidature from Fatorda said, “I hand over the baton to a young, dynamic woman, advocate Seoula Vas. I am grateful to Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Goa.” 

Given Faleiro’s experience, he will campaign across Goa. “I did not want to limit myself to one seat, so I requested the party to give the ticket to a young woman. Let me assure you, this will be a grand battle between David and Goliath,” said Faleiro.

Vas is contesting against Goa Forward Party leader Vijay Sardesai.The Congress and the TMC have fielded young faces while the ruling BJP is banking on experienced faces, nominating those who have got the support base and have been elected in previous polls.

