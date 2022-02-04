PM reiterates ‘family-driven pseudo-Samajwadi’ barb to attack Akhilesh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, cautioned the voters of western UP against supporting “family-driven pseudo-Samajwadis” who, he claimed, would re-establish the mafia rule in the state depriving people of all the benefits of welfare schemes if given a chance to return to power.

Addressing a virtual ‘Jan Chaupal’ across five districts — Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Noida and Aligarh - in western Uttar Pradesh that will go to polls in the first phase of the Assembly election on February 10, the PM said he was happy and content that people had decided to not allow rioters and mafia to take control of the state.

"You need to be very careful while casting your vote. If they get a chance, these family-driven fake Samajwadis will stop the aid being provided to farmers. These fake Samajwadis will make you go hungry," he said while addressing the people.

Modi reminded the people of scores of elections after which the governments came and went but, he claimed, the current polls were different from all the earlier ones as “these elections are to keep security, honour and prosperity intact".

"These polls are to keep history-sheeters out and to make new history,” said the PM. He added that he was delighted that people of UP had made up their minds and had decided with conviction not to allow rioters and mafia to take control of UP from behind the curtains.

“Rioters can’t tolerate clean governance. I want to caution the people of UP that if given a chance, such elements would strike back with double strength and lawlessness will again become the order in the state. Their intent is well reflected in their list of candidates,” said the PM while commenting on the criminal antecedents of candidates declared by the SP-RLD alliance.

The BJP leadership has been consistently launching attacks on Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party over law and order during its rule. A major portion of PM’s speech was dominated by the discussion over state’s law and order issue which makes a major poll plank in western UP.

“No one could have imagined that criminals would ever come under control but Yogi Adityanath government proved it. In the 21st century, UP needs a government that continuously works at double-speed and only a double-engine government can do this,” he added.

The PM also attacked Akhilesh Yadav without naming him with the rumour mongering barb. He said the people of UP gave a curt message to Akhilesh Yadav’s canard against the anti-COVID vaccine by actively participating in the vaccination drive.

“I am grateful to all of you for participating in the vaccination drive that today the state stand with 100 per cent first dose inoculation and over 60 per cent with the second dose,” Modi said. He added that those busy with playing dirty politics over the issue did not think twice before spreading canard and disinformation about the vaccine putting people’s lives at risk during the pandemic.

The PM also raised the farmers' issue accusing the opposition of spreading the misinformation campaign against the MSP and telling the farmers’ community that the Centre was all set to abolish MSP.

“I must make it clear that the Yogi government in UP made a record purchase of food grains from farmers on MSP,” he asserted. He also highlighted the Kisan Samman Nidhi being given to farmers, the expansion of sugar mills and also the payment of cane dues by the Yogi government.

Famers’ issue has been BJP’s weak point especially in western UP after the unrest over the three contentious farm laws. Even now, the Kisan Morcha has been seeking the farmers’ community to oppose the ruling party reminding them of the unrest and the Lakhimpur incident during which four farmers were mowed down during a protest and Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni’s son is the key accused. Farmers have been questioning the continuation of Teni in the Modi cabinet and also PM’s silence over the issue.

Trying to address the other half of the population, the PM assured them of an even better law and order situation in the state if BJP formed the government underlining the role of double engine government in implementing the development schemes with double vigour.