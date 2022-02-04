STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pune: Man uses wife's Aadhaar card to check into hotel with girlfriend, booked

The complainant had installed a GPS device in her husband's car and found out that he was cheating on her and lodged a complaint.

Published: 04th February 2022 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, F.I.R., First Information Report

For representational purposes

By PTI

PUNE: An offence was registered against a 41-year-old man and his girlfriend after the former allegedly used his wife's Aadhaar card for identification to check into a hotel in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Friday.

A case was registered against the duo at Hinjewadi police station on Tuesday, an official said. According to the police, the man is a Gujarat-based businessman and his wife is a director in the company. The complainant had installed a GPS device in her husband's car and found out that he was cheating on her and lodged a complaint, she said.

"The woman had fitted a GPS tracker in her husband's SUV. In November last year, when he told her about his business trip to Bengaluru, she checked his location and found that the car was in Pune," the official said.

When the complainant contacted the hotel, the staff informed her that the man had checked in with his wife, she said. After examining the CCTV footage, the woman found out that her husband had checked into the hotel with another woman, using her Aadhaar card, the official said.

A case under section 419 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered against the man and his girlfriend, who are absconding, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pune Police Aadhaar card Pune man cheating Pune love affair
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp