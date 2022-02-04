Relief for 80 Afghanistan Army cadets, 12-month extension granted to stay in India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In relief for eighty Afghan Army cadets stranded in India after completing their training at various military academies in the country, the Indian government has offered them a 12-month training programme in effective English communication for business and office purposes.

The Embassy of Afghanistan on Thursday gave details of the proposal in a press statement on Friday. “The 80 Afghan cadets who recently graduated from various military academies in India have been offered a 12-month training programme in Effective English Communication for Business and Office Purpose under the ITEC programme by the Government of India,” it said. The training programme is part of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) initiative that seeks to provide technical assistance to neighbouring countries and their citizens.

The training programme will start from February 7 and the cadets will be placed at three different institutes and provided accommodation and a monthly allowance.

As reported earlier by TNIE, training of Foreign Gentlemen Cadets from Afghanistan in various military academies continued in India even after the Taliban takeover of Kabul. India has been forthright in extending assistance to the trainees to travel to Afghanistan or countries which give them entry.

Foreign Gentlemen Cadets earn various diplomas and certificates during their training in India.

This process of allowing Afghan cadets to train in Indian academies started in the 1970s. In all, over 1,000 Afghan cadets have passed out of the Indian Military Academy and Officers Training Academy.

The Afghan cadets also join the National Defence Academy for undergraduate training.