SC refuses to entertain plea challenging election notification of Bar Council of India

The court dismissed the plea filed by two advocates which also sought 30 per cent reservation for the women in the State Bar Councils.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging a notification issued by the Bar Council of India (BCI) for holding the elections of its office bearers on February 6. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Abhay S Oka dismissed the plea filed by two advocates which also sought 30 per cent reservation for the women in the State Bar Councils.

"We are not inclined to entertain this writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India challenging the election notification dated January 14, 2022, issued by respondent No. 1 for holding the elections of office bearers to the Bar Council of India. The writ petition is dismissed. However, the petitioners are at liberty to approach the BCI and make a representation for redressal of their grievances," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocates Pooja Gupta and Julie George challenging a notification issued by the BCI for holding the elections of its office bearers on February 6. The plea alleged that the BCI has also enhanced the tenure of office bearers through the notification and the enhanced tenure is violative of Article 14 and 19(1) (g) and Article 21 of the Constitution.

