STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Some try to glorify English speakers: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju takes dig at Rahul Gandhi's speech

IUML MP ET Mohammad Basheer said that the house should give a thanks message or a resolution of thanks to Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 04th February 2022 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday took a veiled dig at some opposition members who lauded the speech of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, saying some people prefer to glorify English speakers by keeping Western views in mind.

At least two Lok Sabha members had on Thursday lauded Gandhi's remarks on centralisation of power under the BJP government, contending that he had accurately reflected the pulse of the people of the country. "Many MPs spoke brilliantly and beautifully in Parliament, but some prefer to glorify English speakers by keeping Western views in mind," Rijiju tweeted in Hindi.

Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address on Thursday, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) member ET Mohammad Basheer said "I am of the opinion that if we have to give a thanks message or a resolution of thanks, it should be given to Rahul Gandhi. His speech yesterday (Wednesday) was the real reflection of the pulse of the Indian people."

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) member NK Premachandran said he concurred with Gandhi that India is not a kingdom, but a union of states, and accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of branding everyone opposing its programmes as "anti-national".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha English speakers English speaking MP
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp