STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Speak with love, not anger, says LS chair; Mahua Moitra hits back on social media

You are NOT the moral science teacher of LS, Moitra tweeted.

Published: 04th February 2022 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Told to speak with love and not anger by the chair in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, TMC MP Mahua Moitra hit out on social media against presiding officer Rama Devi, saying she is not the "moral science teacher for LS".

Participating in the Motion of Thanks on the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament, Moitra was her fiery self as she took on the government over various issues.

Devi, interrupting her mid-sentence, which seemed to take Moitra by surprise, asked her to "speak with love" and "not to get so angry".

In the House, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader seemed to have taken the disruption sportingly. She quoted poet Ramdhari Singh "Dinkar" -- "the world worships tolerance, forgiveness and mercy only when the mirror of power shines behind it" -- in response.

"We will bring tolerance and forgiveness, but a little power will also come from behind," Moitra said. Then she said she will keep the chair's suggestion in mind and continued with her speech.

However, barely an hour later, Moitra took to Twitter to hit out at Devi. "LS Speaker had allotted AT LEAST 13 mins to me, when confronted in his chamber he claimed he was not in chair hence can't be blamed."

"When further cornered he said, 'It was my greatness that I even allowed you 13 minutes in 1st place'. Unbelievable. And who is Chair to interrupt me (taking up MY valuable time) to lecture me on whether I should speak with gussa (anger) or pyar (love)? None of your business Madam. You can only correct me on rules. You are NOT the moral science teacher of LS," Moitra tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha TMC MP Mahua Moitra Rama Devi
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp