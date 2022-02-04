STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP polls: Adityanath files nomination, declares no pending cases, assets worth Rs 1.54 cr

As per the declaration in his election affidavit, there are no cases pending against him.

Published: 04th February 2022 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo| ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who filed his nomination papers from the Gorakhpur Urban assembly constituency on Friday, has declared in his election affidavit that there are no cases pending against him.

The 49-year-old BJP candidate, who is contesting the assembly elections for the first time, has mentioned himself as the son of Avedyanath -- his mentor and guru. As per the affidavit, he owns a revolver and a rifle worth Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 80,000 respectively. Adityanath's total assets stand at over Rs 1.54 crore.

This includes movable assets only, as in the section for immovable assets, he has marked 'Not Applicable'. According to the document, the chief minister has gold 'kundal' weighing 20 grams and is worth Rs 49,000 (at the time of purchase).

He also has a Rudraksh mala in gold chain weighing 10 grams worth Rs 20,000, and a mobile phone worth Rs 12,000. In his educational qualification,

Adityanath has mentioned that he did his BSc (Hons) from Bahuguna University, Srinagar, in 1992. He has marked 'Not Applicable' in all the categories in the liabilities section.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Assets
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp