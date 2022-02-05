STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Darda seeks apology from Mahua Moitra over remark about Jain community

Darda, a former Rajya Sabha member, said in a statement here that the remark was "derogatory and highly objectionable".

Published: 05th February 2022 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (R) with former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda during the ongoing Winter Session at Parliament in New Delhi Wednesday Dec. 4 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda (L) along with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (R). (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: President of the Sakal Jain Samaj and former MP Vijay Darda on Saturday criticised TMC leader Mahua Moitra for her remark in the Lok Sabha referring to the Jain Community and demanded apology.

The Trinamool Congress MP had referred to the community when she mentioned the ban on the sale of non-veg food on the Ahmedabad streets (which was later revoked) during her speech on February 3.

Darda, a former Rajya Sabha member, said in a statement here that the remark was "derogatory and highly objectionable".

She must "understand the Jain teachings, ideals and practice" and tender an unconditional apology for hurting the community's sentiments, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sakal Jain Samaj Vijay Darda Mahua Moitra Lok Sabha Jain Community
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp