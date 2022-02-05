STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Data on COVID deaths with respect to vaccination status not maintained centrally: Government tells Lok Sabha

Data on deaths due to COVID-19 disease with respect to their vaccination status is not maintained centrally.

Published: 05th February 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Death

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Unvaccinated persons are at greater risk of mortality from COVID-19 going by the findings of certain scientific studies but data on deaths due to coronavirus infection with respect to their vaccination status is not maintained centrally, the government informed Lok Sabha on Friday.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar was responding to a question on whether the government is aware that around 75 per cent deaths during the recent Omicron wave of Covid were of unvaccinated persons.

In a written reply, she said, "Based on findings of certain scientific studies it is correct that unvaccinated persons are at greater risk of mortality from COVID-19."

Data on deaths due to COVID-19 disease with respect to their vaccination status is not maintained centrally.

Regular review of COVID-19 vaccination is carried out at national, state and district levels to identify various challenges for COVID-19 vaccination to devise corrective measures and to ensure coverage of eligible beneficiaries with vaccine doses, Pawar said in response to another question.

On the recommendation of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), the government started vaccination of adolescents aged 15 years to less than 18 years from January 3 and administration of precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons aged 60 years and above with comorbidities from January 10.

Adequate doses to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries with first, second and precaution doses have been made available to states and union territories, Pawar said.

Any decision on extension of eligible beneficiaries for precaution dose and vaccination of children below 15 years of age is taken according to the recommendations of NTAGI on the basis of review of available scientific evidences, she said in the written reply.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha COVID 19 pandemic COVID 19 Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp