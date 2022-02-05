STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

The officials said the quake hit at latitude 36.34 degrees north and longitude 71.05 degrees east at a depth of 181 km.

Published: 05th February 2022 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 9.45 am, was at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The tremors caused panic among people who rushed out of their homes.

However, there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, the officials said.

