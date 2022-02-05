Ghulam Nabi Azad, Manish Tewari out of Congress star campaigner list

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Punjab MP Manish Tewari have been dropped from the list of star campaigners for Punjab Assembly elections.

The party released the list of 30 star campaigners that included former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Azad was included in the list of star campaigners for the UP first phase that was released before he was conferred Padma Bhushan by the Narendra Modi government. Tewari has been critical of the party government in Punjab but has been campaigning.

Azad and Tewari have also been part of G23 leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi over leadership issues and organisational elections.

However, other G-23 leaders like Anand Sharma and Bhupinder Singh are part of the list. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel are also part of the star campaigners list.

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, Rajeev Shukla, Ranjeet Ranjan, Netta D’Souza, BV Srinivas, Imran Pratapgarhi, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Amrita Dhawan, Raminder Awla and Tajender Singh Bittoo have also been named in the list of 30 star campaigners for Punjab.