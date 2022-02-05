STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Manish Tewari out of Congress star campaigner list

Senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Punjab MP Manish Tewari have been dropped from the list of star campaigners for Punjab Assembly elections.

Published: 05th February 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Punjab MP Manish Tewari have been dropped from the list of star campaigners for Punjab Assembly elections.

The party released the list of 30 star campaigners that included former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu.  

Azad was included in the list of star campaigners for the UP first phase that was released before he was conferred Padma Bhushan by the Narendra Modi government. Tewari has been critical of the party government in Punjab but has been campaigning.

Azad and Tewari have also been part of G23 leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi over leadership issues and organisational elections.

However, other G-23 leaders like Anand Sharma and Bhupinder Singh are part of the list. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel are also part of the star campaigners list.

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, Rajeev Shukla, Ranjeet Ranjan, Netta D’Souza, BV Srinivas, Imran Pratapgarhi, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Amrita Dhawan, Raminder Awla and Tajender Singh Bittoo have also been named in the list of 30 star campaigners for Punjab. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghulam Nabi Azad Manish Tewari Congress
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp