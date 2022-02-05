STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Attacked by 'Shiv Sena gundas' in Pune, claims BJP leader Somaiya

Sanjay More said he and party colleagues were going to hand over a memorandum on irregularities taking place in BJP-ruled PMC but Somaiya refused to accept it and tried to speed away in his car.

Published: 05th February 2022 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

Kirit Somaiya

BJP MP Kirit Somaiya

By PTI

PUNE: Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday claimed he was "attacked" by "Shiv Sena gundas" in Pune Municipal Corporation premises when he had gone there in connection with allegations of irregularities in contracts to run jumbo COVID-19 hospitals.

"I am attacked by Shiv Sena Gundas inside the premises of Pune Mahapalika," he tweeted, while BJP Pune president Jagdish Mulik said the former had to be taken to Sancheti Hospital for treatment.

Condemning the attack on Somaiya, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said the former Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North fell down when he was manhandled.

He said Somaiya was not one to be intimidated by such tactics, adding that the latter had similar experiences when he visited Yavatmal to speak on allegations against Bhavna Gavali as well as Hasan Mushrif (in Kolhapur).

Pune Shiv Sena president Sanjay More, however, said he and party colleagues were going to hand over a memorandum on irregularities taking place in BJP-ruled PMC but Somaiya refused to accept it and tried to speed away in his car.

Sancheti Hospital doctors said Somaiya fell on his back and also hurt his wrist, adding that his condition was stable.

A video of the incident showed Somaiya being surrounded by people and falling on the stairs of the PMC complex before being escorted by security personnel into a car.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kirit Somaiya Maharashtra BJP Shiv Sena Pune Corporation
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp