STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Two held for killing woman, dumping her body in bushes

The woman's body was found in the bushes at Waghoba Khind on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Thursday night.

Published: 05th February 2022 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

PALGHAR: Hours after the highly decomposed body of a woman was found in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police have arrested two persons on the charge of killing her, an official said.

The woman's body was found in the bushes at Waghoba Khind on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Thursday night, he said.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, district Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde said a passerby had found the body, which bore several injury marks.

District's Deputy Superintendent of Police Neeta Padavi was given the probe, he said, adding that the case was cracked in a few hours.

During the investigation, it was found that a missing person report had been filed at Bandra police station in Mumbai over a week ago.

The description of the missing person matched with that of the deceased woman, Shinde said.

"The police worked on intelligence inputs and examined the CCTV footages, following which the two accused were arrested," he said.

The Palghar police have registered a case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra Crime Maharashtra Murder
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp