Seeking re-election for fifth consecutive term, Manipur CM N Biren Singh files nomination

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh filed his nomination papers on Saturday.

He is seeking re-election for the fifth consecutive term from his Heingang Assembly constituency in Imphal East district.

“It gives me immense pleasure to file the nomination as the BJP candidate from Heingang AC at the Office of Returning Officer today. I was joined by Smt. @AShardaDevi Ji, Pres. @BJP4Manipur,” Singh tweeted.

He wished good luck to all BJP candidates filing nominations for the two-phase polls scheduled for February 27 and March 3.

Singh was elected to the Assembly for three straight terms from 2002 on a Congress ticket. Prior to the 2017 polls, he had defected to the BJP and went on to become the CM.

In that election, the BJP had won 21 seats as against the Congress’ 28 but managed to cobble up the numbers to form a coalition government.