STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Son of farmer killed in Lakhimpur violence says will contest next Lok Sabha poll against Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni

Farmer Nachhatar Singh's elder son Jagdeep Singh said he wants to contest against Ajay Mishra Teni in the 2024 general election.

Published: 05th February 2022 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni

Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: The son of a farmer who was killed in Lakhimpur Kheri incident wants to settle scores with union minister Ajay Mishra Teni in the political field.

Farmer Nachhatar Singh's elder son Jagdeep Singh said he wants to contest against Teni in the 2024 general election.

He said he has declined offers of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress to fight current assembly polls, and has instead asked them to field him in the Lok Sabha polls.

Teni's son Ashish Mishra has been declared the main accused in the chargesheet filed by Special Investigation (SIT) in the incident that took place on October 3 last year.

Mishra is currently in jail in connection with the matter.

In the incident that shocked the nation, four farmers, including Nachhatar Singh, were crushed to death under the wheels of a convoy of cars, including the one belonging to the Minister.

Four others, including a journalist, were also killed when the convoy ran over a group of farmers demonstrating against the visit of deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Teni's native place for a programme.

Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Namdar Purwa village, told PTI that he was offered ticket from Dhaurahara assembly segment in Lakhimpur Kheri district, but he did not accept it.

"SP and Congress insisted that I should contest from Dhaurahara seat but I told them that I would not fight a small battle. Give me a ticket for Lok Sabha elections in 2024. I will fight directly against Teni. If I have to fight, I will fight it properly," he said.

The 31-year-old said no one in his family has a political background.

"I am not a supporter of anyone including SP, BSP, and Congress. At present we are standing with farmer leader Tejinder Singh Virk in the elections.

"He is fighting our battle as well. Wherever he is fighting from, we will stand with him," he said.

Virk was among those injured in the violence.

Recently he was seen with Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow.

Jagdeep thanked the opposition parties and said if there was no opposition, then the Tikoniya incident would have been shown as an accident.

"If the opposition had not stood up and there was no pressure from the farmers' union, no action would have taken place in this matter," he said.

He said Teni was not removed by the party because of Brahmin vote bank.

"Teni not being removed from the post of Union Minister of State for Home is a very big election issue. The government is not removing Teni out of fear of losing Brahmin votes.

"As long as he remains in the post of Minister of State for Home, justice cannot be done to us," Jagdeep said.

Teni is a second term BJP MP from Kheri.

Asked how big an issue the Tikoniya incident is in terms of assembly elections, Jagdeep said, "Only time will tell, but it is certain that if people do not stand united against this incident in the elections, then the farmers will be crushed under the jeep. Those with such a mentality will be encouraged."

Out of the four deceased farmers, Nachhatar Singh of Dhaurhara, and Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Palia, belonged to Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The other two farmers hailed from neighbouring Bahraich.

Sikhs of the area are angry in particular with the minister over the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakhimpur Violence Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Lakhimpur Kheri Incident Lakhimpur Kheri Ajay Mishra Teni Lok Sabha
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp