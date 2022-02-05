STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supreme Court asks states, UTs to clear COVID relief claims in 10 days

The Supreme Court directed all states and Union Territories to appoint dedicated nodal officer to coordinate with the member secretary of the SLSA.

Published: 05th February 2022 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 09:10 AM

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states and Union Territories to appoint dedicated nodal officer to coordinate with the member secretary of the State Legal Service Authority (SLSA) to facilitate payment of ex gratia compensation to kin of Covid victims.

It also directed the state governments to give full particulars like name, address and death certificate to the concerned SLSA, as also complete details with respect to orphans, within one week failing which the matter shall be viewed very seriously.

States should make all effort to pay the compensation within a maximum period of 10 days from the receipt of the claim, the SC said, adding applications should not be rejected on technical grounds. 

