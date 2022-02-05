STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces here in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Published: 05th February 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Terrorists, Militants

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces here in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Zakura locality of the city, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there during the night, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated and an encounter broke out.

Two militants have been killed, the official said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the ultras belonged to The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow of the LeT.

One of the terrorists was involved in the killing of a head constable, Ali Mohammad Ganie, in Anantnag on January 29.

"Two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag," the IGP Kashmir said on Twitter.

Incriminating materials, including two pistols, were recovered from the site of the encounter, Kumar added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srinagar Srinagar Encounter Kashmir Jammu Jammu And Kashmir
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp