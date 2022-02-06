STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Admission to 100 new Sainik Schools through e-Counselling

In order to appraise the aspirants, the Sainik Schools Society will publicise widely to intimate students to apply for e-Counselling along with timelines.

Published: 06th February 2022

Sainik School girls

Representational image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to make the admission process easier for students seeking admission in new Sainik Schools being set-up throughout the country, the Sainik School Society (SSS) is in the process of developing an automated system for conduct of e-Counselling. E-Counselling for admission into Sainik Schools has been introduced for the first time and will be applicable to the new schools.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Sunday said in a statement, “This automated system for e-Counselling will ensure complete transparency in the admission process. It will be less-expensive and user friendly for all the stakeholders- schools, students and administrative authority. It will also provide access for real-time monitoring of the entire process, and necessary action, as required at each stage.”

“A link will be sent to individual applicant students securing more than qualifying marks as prescribed by SSS from time to time through email or mobile numbers. At the same time, new Sainik Schools will be provided with suitable access rights to provide category and gender-wise information as well as number of vacancies.” MoD added.

The students will be asked to register through the link provided at the web portal www.sainikschool.ncog.gov.in and verify their details. The students will have the option to select up to 10 schools as a choice of allocation.

Subsequently, the allocation of schools to the students will be carried out by the system based on their rank and choice of the schools and results will be declared through e-Counselling portal.

The applicant student will be required to accept the allotment or indicate the option to be considered for Round-II of Counselling or unwillingness for further consideration. Dates for physical verification will be intimated to the students who have accepted/locked their choices.

The list of students who have locked in their choices will be visible to the new Sainik Schools also on a real-time basis for necessary up-dation in their databases after physical verification of the students.

Besides, seats not filled after the due specified date & time of Round-I will be filled through Round-II of counselling.

