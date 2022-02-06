STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre wants to build second airport for Kolkata, state not giving land: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Rs 110 crore is being invested for connecting the Metro Railway with the airport terminal building.

Published: 06th February 2022 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that the Centre has elaborate infrastructure development plans for West Bengal including a second airport for Kolkata, but the Mamata Banerjee government has not yet provided land for it.

Scindia claimed that he has been asking for a dialogue with the chief minister for six months for the purpose of setting up a second airport since the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport has reached its capacity, but there has been no response from the other side so far.

"We want a new airport to be built in Kolkata, the existing one is at present running at maximum capacity and for several years, letters and views are being exchanged for a new site, but no concrete step has come from the state government," he told reporters at a press conference here.

Maintaining that his ministry has elaborate plans for the development of civil aviation in West Bengal, Scindia asked how work for the proposed new airport would commence "until land is made available" to the Airports Authority of India.

"We are investing Rs 700 crore for the present (NSCBI) airport. A new technical block cum control tower will be made operational at a cost of Rs 300 crore," he said, adding that a new taxiway is being built for Rs 265 crore.

The minister said that Rs 110 crore is being invested for connecting the Metro Railway with the airport terminal building.

A two-lakh square metre new airport needs to come up to cater to the rising number of passengers to and from this eastern metropolis, he said.

Scindia said that while the present airport has a throughput of 2.5 crore people, the new airport's terminal building should have a throughput of 3.5 crore.

"At present, the airport has 8,600 passenger capacity per day, we want that a new terminal building is built with capacity for 10,000 to 11,000 passengers per day," he said, maintaining that these plans can only be fructified if the state government cooperates and works together.

The West Bengal government has decided to construct a second airport in the vicinity of Kolkata, with an aim to decongest the NSCBI Airport, and Bhangar in neighbouring South 24 Parganas district is among the possible locations, an official had said last month.

The situation is similar for Bagdogra airport near Siliguri in north Bengal where the state government was dilly-dallying on handing over land for its augmentation, Scindia claimed.

"The central government has written to the state several times for early handing over of land, but there is no reply...The (state) government is stuck in files," he said.

He urged the chief minister to work in tandem with the Centre for development of the state.

"For the last six months I have been trying to hold discussion with the chief minister so that we can move forward on these important issues," he said.

Claiming that there is lack of will in the Mamata Banerjee government, he said how the Centre alone can carry out these projects if the state does not come forward.

Asserting that Banerjee's claim that the common man got zero in the Union Budget for 2022-2023 was far from the truth, Scindia said that the central government will infuse Rs 1.5 lakh crore in West Bengal alone in the next three years for infrastructure development.

Scindia claimed that the Trinamool Congress-ruled state's rate of inflation was 8.7 per cent in 2020-21, while the national average was 6.2 per cent for the same period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Jyotiraditya Scindia Civil Aviation Minister
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp