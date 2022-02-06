STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chirag Paswan led LJP to hold Raj Bhavan march on Feb 15

Published: 06th February 2022 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

LJP president Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan announced here on Sunday to organise a protest march in the state capital on February 15 to highlight the issue of unemployment in Bihar.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Chirag told the media that as part of long-term agitation, the party would take out a protest march from JP roundabout near Gandhi Maidan to Raj Bhavan on February 15.

He said the preparations for the 'Raj Bhavan' march, which will be attended by workers across the state, have already started. “I will be the first person to receive lathi blows from the police if the latter resorted to baton charge,” he added.

The Jamui MP alleged that not only the youngsters but common people were facing the consequences of the wrong policies of the Nitish Kumar government. “We are opposed to his wrong policies,” he asserted.

Chirag, who had been critical of CM Nitish Kumar, had earlier demanded imposition of President's rule in Bihar in the wake of frequent deaths in hooch tragedies and deteriorating law and order situation.

Referring to the election to be held on 24 vacant legislative council seats, the LJP (Ram Vilas) supremo said that his party would field its candidates on all seats.

