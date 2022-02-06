STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Disturbance led to annoyed Lata Mangeshkar dropping birthplace Indore from events' list

Lata Mangeshkar, who died in a private hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning, was born in Indore on September 28, 1929.

Published: 06th February 2022 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Madhya Pradesh's Indore was where Lata Mangeshkar was born, which she once recalled as a wonderful place, but it also has the ignominy of seeing the legend turn her back on it as far as public performances were concerned.

The melody queen, who died in a private hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning, was born here on September 28, 1929.

Her kin Kavita Pragat told reporters the icon, who was annoyed after some disturbance in one of her shows several years ago, kept away from public performances in Indore since.

ALSO READ: How Lata Mangeshkar's protest against flyover project snowballed into a row

Pragat said the melody queen was born in Sikh Mohalla here before the family moved to Sangli in neighbouring Maharashtra and then returned sometime later and resided in Chhaoni area.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, in a video message, recalled that he had requested Lata Mangeshkar to visit Indore during his tenure as mayor.

"But she was not ready to come here due to some incident. We are sad that despite being Indore's daughter, she did not visit here and we did not get an opportunity to welcome her," Vijayvargiya, who did not reveal details of the offending incident, said.

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar - First Indian to perform at London's Royal Albert Hall in 1974

A video circulating on social media shows Mangeshkar speaking about how she used to eat 'dahi bada' in Sarafa Bazaar, a place known for its food outlets that come up during night after jewellery shops lining the area close for the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lata Mangeshkar Indore Lata Didi Melody Queen Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar Death Hridaynath Mangeshkar
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp