Dr Amit Mitra calls the Union budget a 'pie in the sky'

NEW DELHI: Dr. Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the recipient of the Padma Shree and many global awards from Japan and Italy lashed out at the central government for the budget cut on food subsidy by 28% in the union budget recently presented for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Dr. Mitra, who also has a doctorate in economics from the US, taking to his official Twitter handle, dubbed the union annual budget only selling ‘Pie-in –the sky’ and ‘spinning a Mirage’.

While POOR have DOUBLED in one year to 134 MILLION, Budget CUT FOOD SUBSIDY BY 28%, CUT 100-days-work by 25%, Social Services CUT(as % GDP),Agri CUT(% GDP), Health CUT(% GDP). RUTHLESSLY ANTI-POOR BUDGET & ZERO for MIDDLE CLASS - only selling PIE-in-the SKY & spinning a MIRAGE. — Dr Amit Mitra (@DrAmitMitra) February 6, 2022

Dr. Mitra, who is an acclaimed scholar, speaking to the media recently, had said that the budget has nothing to offer for ‘Atamnirbharta’ or addressing poverty and unemployment.