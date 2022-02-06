STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

EC tweaks schedule for biennial polls for Uttar Pradesh Leg Council Local Authorities seats

The schedule was tweaked following demands by political parties, the Election Commission said in a statement on Sunday.

Published: 06th February 2022 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The biennial elections to 36 legislative council seats spread across 35 local authorities' constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, which were earlier to be held on two different dates, will now be conducted on April 9.

Technically, the elections are still being held in two phases as originally announced, but polling will now be held on a single day.

The schedule was tweaked following demands by political parties, the Election Commission (EC) said in a statement on Sunday.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

On January 28, the EC had announced that the biennial legislative council elections will be held in two phases on March 3 and 7.

The counting was to take place on March 12.

The term of the members is ending on March 7.

The Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri local authorities' constituency has two seats for which separate elections will be held.

In the first phase, 29 constituencies and in the second phase, six constituencies were to go to polls.

Since the poll process for the first phase one had already commenced with the issuance of notification, the EC has decided to freeze it.

The process will recommence on March 15.

On the same day, the poll process for the second phase will begin with the issuance of notification.

Polling for both the phases will now be held on April 9 and counting will take place on April 12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Election Commission
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp