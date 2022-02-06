STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farooq Abdullah expresses anguish over damage to minaret of Kashmir shrine caused by quake

Farooq Abdullah asked the divisional administration to take notice of the damage and ensure that the restoration work is started forthwith.

Published: 06th February 2022 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah expressed anguish on Sunday, a day after an earthquake that hit the valley caused damage to the spire of the shrine of the patron saint of Kashmir Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din Noorani.

Abdullah said Kashmir is bestowed with spiritual wealth in the form of numerous shrines and places and the shrine of Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din Noorani enjoys reverence and allegiance of people professing different faiths from across the region.

"Nothing could better exemplify the composite culture of Kashmir than the life of Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din Noorani himself. The fact is reinstated by the reverence with which he is held by people cutting across all sections of society," he said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar asked the divisional administration to take notice of the damage and ensure that the restoration work is started forthwith.

"I was also given to know that the Khanqah near the shrine had developed cracks. Several teams had visited the edifice previously as well to ascertain the causes behind the cracks which had developed last year in the edifice as well. So far nothing substantial has been done to repair the cracks. I expect that the divisional administration will follow up the matter to ensure corrective and remedial solutions," he said.

"The Khanqah is in an appalling condition due to official apathy. The pathetic state of this edifice, lack of basic amenities in the compound surrounding the Astaan e Alia and the surrounding market also needs to be taken seriously," he added.

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, causing damage to the spire of the famous Sufi shrine in Chrar-e-Sharief.

According to officials, repair work on the minaret was started in afternoon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farooq Abdullah Kashmir Kashmir Shrine
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp