Heroin worth Rs 5 crore seized from Vasai in Maharashtra ATS raid; Two arrested, one wanted

Heroin worth over Rs 5 crore was seized and two people arrested in an operation carried out by the Maharashtra ATS in Pelhare in Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district.

Published: 06th February 2022 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Heroin

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Heroin worth over Rs 5 crore was seized and two people arrested in an operation carried out by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad in Pelhare in Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

The raid was carried out by a joint team of the ATS' Juhu and Thane units on Saturday, which resulted in the seizure of 1,724 grams of heroin valued at Rs 5.17 crores in the international market, Rs 2.6 lakh cash, two mobile phones and material used for peddling drugs, he said.

He said Alim Akhtar (46) and Chhota Nasir (40), residents Haridwar in Uttarakhand, were held, while one person, who used to smuggle drugs by placing it in a secret cavity made in shoes, is wanted.

Akhtar and Nasir have been remanded in ATS custody till February 15, he added.

