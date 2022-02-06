STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Arunachal Governor BD Mishra remembers 'Aye mere watan ke logo'

Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra and CM Pema Khandu mourned the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai at the age of 92.

Published: 06th February 2022

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu Sunday mourned the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai at the age of 92.

Mishra, a former Army officer, said that her song ‘Aye mere watan ke logo' (O the people of my country), written by Kavi Pradeep to commemorate the soldiers who died in the 1962 war with China in Arunachal Pradesh, holds a unique emotional bond for every Indian.

"Having had a setback in the sudden undeclared war, the nation was in deep shock and needed some motivation to hold on. It was at this juncture that Lata ji rendered this famous song in her magical voice.

"It not only touched the nationalism of every Indian citizen but also immortalised her love for the country. The deep emotions of her voice during the rendition of the song brought tears to the eyes of every Indian," he said.

The governor said that in the passing away of Mangeshkar, the nation lost the voice that has mesmerised not only the country but the entire globe cutting across race, religion, region, nationality and language.

Condoling the death of the ‘Nitangle of India', the chief minister said it is a sad day for all Indians.

"The loss to the world of music will never be compensated," Khandu tweeted.

