Jharkhand logs 449 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

East Singhbhum district, under which industrial city Jamshedpur falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 187, followed by 90 in state capital Ranchi.

Published: 06th February 2022

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,31,252 on Sunday as 449 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,310, a health bulletin said.

East Singhbhum district, under which industrial city Jamshedpur falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 187, followed by 90 in state capital Ranchi. The fresh fatalities were recorded in Seraikela-Kharsawan and Hazaribag districts.

The state now has 2,787 active cases, while 4,23,155 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 715 in the last 24 hours. The administration has tested 56,625 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it added.

