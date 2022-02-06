Lata's Ram bhajan became signature tune of my rath yatra: Advani

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran BJP leader L K Advani said on Sunday that Lata Mangeshkar left an indelible mark of excellence in the world of music and recalled that the Ram bhajan she had recorded in her voice became the signature tune of his 'Ram rath yatra' in 1990.

Expressing anguish over the legendary singer's death, Advani (94) noted that she was idolised worldwide and said the nation will truly miss her. "She will continue to inspire many generations of music lovers," he said.

The former deputy prime minister also recalled his association with the iconic singer who passed away earlier in the day.

"Lata ji has been my all time favourite among popular singers and I feel fortunate to have shared a long association with her. I recall the time when she recorded a beautiful Shri Ram Bhajan and sent it to me when I was about to undertake my Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya.

"That memorable song-- 'Ram Naam Mein Jaadu Aisa, Ram Naam Man Bhaaye, Man Ki Ayodhya tab tak sooni, jab tak Ram Na aaye' -- became the signature tune of my yatra," he said.

The rath yatra in 1990 had triggered a mass movement in the support of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya and brought the BJP much political dividends.

Advani said Mangeshkar was a fine human being and in all his interactions with her, he was touched by her simplicity, warmth and above all, her love for "our great country".

He added, "Amongst Lata ji's countless beautifully rendered songs for Hindi cinema, I have been particularly fond of 'Jyoti Kalash Chhalke' and each time I felt overwhelmed when Lata ji sang this song at my request at several public events where we shared the dias."