Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha​ to be adjourned for an hour on Monday as mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar

he Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour on Monday as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour on Monday as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar after the members pay tributes to her in both houses of Parliament, sources said.

Officials said a decision has been taken that the Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu reads Mangeshkar's obituary when the House meets for the day at 10 am on Monday.

In the Lok Sabha too, soon after the House meets at 4 pm, Speaker Om Birla will read out Mangeshkar's obituary and adjourn the proceedings for an hour, the sources said.

The legendary singer passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning at the age of 92.

She was admitted to the hospital in January after she was down with COVID-19.

Both houses of Parliament are witnessing a debate on the motion of thanks on the president's address and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

