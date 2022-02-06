Manipur opposition alliance unfazed by resignations in CPI

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Congress-led and six-party Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance has played down the resignation of 48 CPI workers, calling it a “local issue”.

Enraged over the alliance with the Congress, the CPI workers from the Wangjing-Tentha constituency deserted the party on Saturday.

CPI national executive member Dr. M Nara said the resignations followed “some misunderstanding”.

“It’s a local issue which will be resolved,” Dr. Nara said, adding the differences cropped up over denial of ticket to a party leader.

“One of our leaders, who had lost in the last election, was looking forward to contesting this time again. However, after having negotiations for one and a half month, it was decided that the Left would not be contesting in many seats. So, two CPI candidates were fielded,” Dr. Nara said.

He said as fighting an election entails a lot of factors, including funds, winnability etc, the other Left parties refrained from fielding candidates and decided to support the Congress-led formation.

“We don’t have many potential candidates this time,” a candid Dr. Nara said, adding, “It’s not that Congress didn’t allow us to contest.”

Congress said the development surrounding the CPI is hardly an issue. Congress spokesman K Debabrata said even if 500 CPI workers desert the party, it would not affect the alliance’s prospects.

“Some in the CPI may not like to support the Congress as they must have aligned with the BJP earlier. Our concern is that majority of people remain in the party and support us,” he added.

Dr. Nara did not take the name of the leader who was miffed over denial of ticket to him. However, the aspirant is believed to be the party’s state executive member Haobam Robindro. He slammed the CPI for the alliance with Congress.

The opposition alliance had on Saturday announced a common agenda with a focus on safeguarding the state’s territorial integrity.

The concern over territorial integrity stems from insurgent group NSCN-IM’s “Greater Nagalim” demand. The outfit envisages a unified Naga homeland by integrating the Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh with Nagaland.