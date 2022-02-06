STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mob booked for manhandling BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in Pune, no arrest yet

A mob of 60 to 70 persons was booked for allegedly manhandling Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in the PMC premises a day earlier.

Published: 06th February 2022 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: A mob of 60 to 70 persons was booked on Sunday for allegedly manhandling Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in the Pune Municipal Corporation premises a day earlier, police said.

No arrest has been made in the incident, which took place when Somaiya had come to the civic body complex to speak about alleged irregularities in the contract of a jumbo COVID-19 hospital, an official said.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 143, 147, 149, 341, 336, 337, 323, 504 on the complaint of local BJP leaders, said Shivajinagar police station inspector Vikram Gaud.

On Sunday, Somaiya told reporters outside the civic headquarters that he had submitted an application to the municipal commission and mayor about a health care firm obtaining the contract to run a jumbo COVID facility by giving "fake documents".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Kirit Somaiya Pune
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp