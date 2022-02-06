STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nobody can ever be like Didi, she never treated us like servants, recall Lata Mangeshkar's domestic helps

Suman Salve said that she had last seen the Lata Mangeshkar a month back at her home, when she went there after her medical treatment.

Published: 06th February 2022 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar

Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The domestic helps and aides who worked at Lata Mangeshkar's residence here, said nobody else can ever be like their 'Didi', as the legendary singer was fondly called, who never treated them as her servants and never spoke to them angrily.

Mangeshkar, 92, died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday following multi-organ failure.

Suman Salve, one of the househelps of the singing icon, said, when she suffered a heart attack five months ago, Mangeshkar herself called doctors and ensured that she gets the best medical treatment.

VIEW GALLERY: RIP Lata Mangeshkar - 12 lesser-known facts about the Melody Queen, from running into a Beatle to her refuted world record

"I suffered a heart attack when I was at her place. Didi saved my life, but now she has herself gone away forever," Salve said with moist eyes while waiting in an enclosure reserved for the relatives and friends of Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park, where she was cremated in the evening.

Wearing a 'nauvari' (Maharashtra's traditional nine-yard) saree, Salve waited eagerly to pay her last respects to her 'Didi'.

She said she had been working at Mangeshkar's house since more than last three decades.

"I have been working at her home since Indira Gandhi's time, when Didi's mother Mai was there," Salve, who hails from Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, told PTI.

ALSO READ: Heavenly voice fell silent, but her songs will continue to touch our lives, say Lata didi's fans

Salve said that she had last seen the legendary singer a month back at her home, when she went there after her medical treatment.

"Didi never treated us as a servant. She used to fondly call me 'Mavshibai'.

She never talked to us angrily.

In this world, there is no person like Didi and nobody else can ever be like her," she said, adding that Mangeshkar always spoke to the domestic helps respectfully.

Salve said Mangeshkar had asked her to keep visiting Prabhu Kunj, her residence, often, although her medical condition post-heart attack did now allow her to do so.

ALSO READ: How Lata Mangeshkar's protest against flyover project snowballed into a row

According to her, Mangeshkar used to take care of their small needs and never treated them like servants, and provided food and clothes.

Pushpa Nabar, another help, said, "Didi jaisa kai nahi (There is no one like Didi)."

Talking to PTI, she said she had been serving Mangeshkar since the last two decades and was her caretaker before she went on a long leave due to the pandemic.

She said that six to seven people worked at Mangeshkar's house and all of them are deeply saddened after her death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lata Mangeshkar Lata Didi Melody Queen Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar Death Hridaynath Mangeshkar
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp