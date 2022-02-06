STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Family in grief over singing legend's death

Lata Mangeshkar along with her sister and noted singer Asha Bhosle, whose family has routes in the Mangueshi village of North Goa district, had come to the temple in 1982 and offered prayers.

Published: 06th February 2022 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

In this file image dated, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2004, Melody Queen Lata Mungeshkar celebrates her 75th birthday with her sisters Usha and Meena Mungeshkar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MANGUESHI: Prasanna Mangeshkar, whose family is related to that of Lata Mangeshkar, was overwhelmed with grief when he read on social media the news of the legendary singer's death on Sunday morning, and rushed back home abandoning his daily chores at the Mangueshi Temple in Goa to mourn her demise.

Lata Mangeshkar along with her sister and noted singer Asha Bhosle, whose family has routes in the Mangueshi village of North Goa district, had come to the temple in 1982 and offered prayers, Prasanna Mangeshkar recalled.

"She did not come home, but prayed to the deity at home from outside before going back," he told PTI.

On Sunday, Prasanna was at the temple when he got the news of the 92-year-old melody queen's death.

"I had to rush back, as for the next 12 days we can't perform any rituals. Being the extended family members of Lata Mangeshkar, we are mourning for that period. I can't enter the temple," said Prasanna, who and his brother Vivek along with other family members live in a house near the temple.

None of the present family members are witness to the era when Lata Mangeshkar's father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar lived here.

"It was years ago and those who remembered that time are no more," Prasanna said, adding that his grandmother Saras Mangeshkar was the first cousin of Deenanath Mangeshkar.

Their family lived in a house next to the Mangueshi Temple, but later in 1973, the home was demolished to make way for a marriage hall, he said.

Prasanna and his other family members subsequently shifted to another place, adjacent to the old one.

Deenanath Mangeshkar had stopped living in Mangueshi long before that, he said.

Vivek recalled that Hridaynath Mangeshkar, the brother of the late singer, had come to see his father Gurudas Mangeshkar in 1993, when the latter was on his death bed.

The Mangeshkar families in Goa and Mumbai gather at Sateri Temple, next to the Mangueshi Temple, to celebrate the Basant Panchami festival, which was celebrated on Saturday this year.

"Just yesterday, the Mangeshkar family had gathered for the festival. And this morning, we heard this sad news," said another family member Chanda Mangeshkar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prasanna Mangeshkar Lata Mangeshkar Asha bhosle
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp