Singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92; 'She leaves behind void in nation that cannot be filled,' says PM

'Beyond films, Lata Didi was always passionate about India's growth and wanted to see a strong and developed India,' said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 06th February 2022 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 05:28 PM

People light candles to pay tribute to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar in Pune. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12 am on Sunday, confirmed sister Usha Mangeshkar. It is said that the body will be taken to Shivaji Park for people to pay homage. The last rites will be held in the evening.

The 92-year-old playback singer had tested Covid positive with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit.

"Lata didi died at 8.12 am due to multi organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis," Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the veteran singer at the city's Breach Candy hospital here, told reporters.

Mangeshkar's condition had improved in January and she had been taken off the ventilator but her health deteriorated again on Saturday.

"Coming generations will remember Lata Mangeshkar as stalwart of Indian culture, whose voice had unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Anguished beyond words, she leaves behind a void in nation that can't be filled. Beyond films, Lata Didi was always passionate about India's growth and wanted to see a strong and developed India" he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind has said, "Lata ji's demise is heartbreaking for me, as for millions world over."

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career in Marathi movies at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

Aayega Aanewala from the 1948 movie Mahal was one of her early hits. In her over seven-decade career, she has sung a host of memorable tracks, including Ajeeb dastan hai ye from Dil apna aur preet parayi and Pyar kiya to darna kya from Mughal-e-Azam.

On January 27, 1963, she sang the C Ramachandra-composed Aye mere watan ke logon before then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The song, which saluted the bravehearts who had laid down their lives in the India-China war, was said to have brought Nehru to tears.

She also composed music in Marathi movies under the pseudonym Anand Ghan (cloud of joy). A notable cricket fan, she was an ardent admirer of Sachin Tendulkar.

The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- has been given the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, as well as the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

