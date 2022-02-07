STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akhilesh Yadav seeks action officer for 'preventing' differently-abled man from voting for Samajwadi Party

Akhilesh Yadav demanded the suspension of a polling officer, who allegedly prevented a differently-abled man from casting his vote for Samajwadi Party.

Published: 07th February 2022 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGRA: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded the suspension of a polling officer, who allegedly prevented a differently-abled man from casting his vote for the party.

Yadav tagged a video of the man on his Twitter handle, making the claim.

Surendra Singh, a resident of Jagrajpur village in Fatehabad constituency, had alleged that a polling officer did not let him vote for the Samajwadi Party.

He alleged that the officer took way his ballot paper and voted in favour of the BJP.

The incident allegedly took place on Sunday when a polling team went to the Fatehabad constituency to conduct voting for the Assembly polls for those above 80 years of age and persons with disabilities.

The returning officer of the Fatehabad constituency denied the allegations and said the man voted as per his wish and he is making false accusations.

Returning Officer J P Pandey in a statement said Singh earlier had no objection.

"Later, when the polling team was about to leave for Poothpura village, Surendra Singh stopped the car of the team with the help of villagers, making false allegations," he said.

"As I got the news about the incident, I went to the spot along with the BDO, Fatehabad, naib- tehsildar, regional police and interacted with the villagers. After satisfying the villagers, the team was sent to Poothpura village," he added.

The officer said the polling team and the micro observer told him that Singh had voted himself and he is "making false allegations".

In a video, Singh is also seen arguing with a polling team, claiming that he wanted to vote for "cycle", the symbol of the Samajwadi Party.

