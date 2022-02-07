Bengal orders razing of illegal religious structures

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Citing an order issued by the Left Front government 12 years ago, the Trinamool dispensation in West Bengal has asked district magistrates of eight districts to remove all unauthorised religious structures from public places. Among the districts, four are in north Bengal, a BJP stronghold. The order has also directed the district administration to maintain caution while removing the structures.

The districts include Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Kalimpong, East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas and East Burdwan. Police authorities of these districts have been asked to assist district administrations to implement the order.

“I am directed to enclose a copy of the Gazette Notification No 1491-PL dated 13.04.2010, which is the policy of this government on ‘removal of unauthorised temples and shrines, etc.’ from public places,” the order issued to district magistrates by Nirmalya Ghoshal, senior special secretary, home and hill affairs department, stated.

As per the then Left Front-led government order issued in April, 2010, “The government will not allow any new unauthorised construction in public places. The state, government departments and local bodies such as panchayats and municipalities shall be alert enough to detect and stop such constructions at the earliest stage, before the structure gains public acceptance. The demolition, if necessary, will be the responsibility of the department owning the land.”

Sources in the state administration said the TMC government decided to adopt the erstwhile LF regime’s order after facing problems in carrying out development works because of encroachments by religious places on public places.

“Works like widening roads, constructing new roads and construction of government buildings have come to a halt in these eight districts because of encroachments by religious places mainly temples and shrines. We need to utilise the previous government’s order to remove the obstructions,” said an official of the state government.