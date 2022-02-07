STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Blind opposition to everything is never the way ahead': PM slams Congress

He said the statements and the actions of the opposition party suggest that it has resigned itself to staying out of power for 100 years.

Published: 07th February 2022 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the party has failed to secure people's mandate in several states for decades but is still indulging in "blind opposition".

He said the statements and the actions of the opposition party suggest that it has resigned itself to staying out of power for 100 years.

"We are firm believers in democracy. And we also believe that criticism is an essential part of democracy. But, blind opposition to everything is never the way ahead," Modi said while replying to the debate on the president's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

He said the Congress crossed all limits in this time of COVID-19.

During the first wave, when people were following lockdown guidelines suggesting that they stay where they are, the Congress was standing at Mumbai station and scaring innocent people, he said.

"The question is not about elections it is about intentions. Despite being in power for 50 years why are the people of the country repeatedly rejecting them. Wherever people have taken the right path, they did not allow you to enter again," he said.

The prime minster said the way India handled pandemic is an example for the world.

He 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is the perfect time to think about how India can play a global leadership role in the coming years Post Covid-19 pandemic, the world is moving fast towards a new world order and India should not miss this opportunity, he said.

Modi on Monday paid rich tributes to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Monday, saying her contribution strengthened the unity of the country Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Sunday.

She was 92.

Replying to the debate on the president's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Modi began by paying tributes to Mangeshkar.

"Her voice mesmerised and inspired the country for such a long time," the prime minister said, adding that it filled the country with emotions.

He said her contribution has strengthened the cultural heritage and unity of the country.

"She sang in 36 languages and this in itself is an inspiring example for the country's unity," Modi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Congress BJP
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp