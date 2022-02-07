STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bommai in Delhi to hold meeting with state MPs, meet Finance Minister

Bommai had also said that he had sought an appointment with the top brass of the party.

Published: 07th February 2022 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday is scheduled to hold a meeting with state MPs on various projects as well as call on central ministers, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during his two-day visit to the national capital.

Bommai, who is scheduled to hold a meeting with state MPs in the afternoon at a hotel here, is expected to discuss issues related to central projects and the state budget to be presented next month, sources said.

The CM is also planning to meet the Union Finance Minister to discuss the state budget, financial condition and GST and other issues.

He is also scheduled to meet the legal team representing the state in inter-water dispute cases, they added. "I will also meet the legal counsels who are representing the state in inter-state water disputes. A few important decisions would be taken on the future course of action. I have sought appointment of Union Finance Minister. I intend to discuss the State budget, financial condition, GST and other issues," Bommai had told the media on Sunday in Bengaluru.

Bommai had also said that he had sought an appointment with the top brass of the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman BJP Budget Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai GST
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp