STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID pandemic hit hard leprosy patients in India: Experts

With positive cases of the infection now on the wane, NGOs and groups working for leprosy patients are planning to restart their activities.

Published: 07th February 2022 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Leprosy

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Poor leprosy patients across the country living in unhealthy conditions, were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic when issues related to the disease were pushed to the backseat, experts said on Monday.

With positive cases of the infection now on the wane, NGOs and groups working for leprosy patients are planning to restart their activities.

These organisations have been trying to bring back the focus on leprosy in meetings with government officilas and by raising the issue in the media, Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation (S-ILF) and Association of People Affected by Leprosy (APAL) said.

"As the situation improves, there is a need to bring back the focus on leprosy. The disease continues to be an important public health concern which has to be addressed," S-ILF chief executive officer Vivek Lal told PTI.

In the coming days with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, activities like distributing pamphlets, mobilising communities, sensitising students and organising rallies are planned in different states.

APAL chief executive officer Venugopal said that the many among those affected by leprosy had struggled hard to meet their basic necessities during the difficult times of the pandemic.

"Already vulnerable people living in leprosy colonies have been the most severely impacted".

S-ILF joined hands with APAL and other groups involved in creating awareness and bringing back focus on leprosy through the campaign initiatives in various states of the country.

The Sasakawa Leprosy (Hansen's Disease) Initiative launched the 'Don't forget Leprosy' campaign in August 2021 in various countries to ensure that efforts against leprosy are not sidelined amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign continued till the World Leprosy Day on January 30 this year.

Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, is an infectious disease that mainly affects the skin and peripheral nerves.

Around 2,00,000 cases are reported each year globally.

It is curable with multi-drug therapy, but left untreated the disease can result in permanent disability.

An estimated 30-40 lakh people in the world today are thought to be living with some form of disability as a result of leprosy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India ​COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp