Create Ahir regiment or abolish all caste based regiments in Army: Samajwadi Party MP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party MP in Rajya Sabha demanded that the government should create Ahir regiment or abolish all caste based regiments that exist in the Indian Army.

While speaking on motion of thanks on the President's Address, the SP's Chaudhary Sukhram Singh Yadav said there has been numerous gallantry saga of Yadav community be it war with Pakistan and China.

He said that it is frequently discussed that when there is a Jat regiment, Rajput regiment, Sikh regiment etc., then why Ahir Regiment is not being created.

"Yadav community has received several gallantry awards. Like there are other regiments, similarly create Ahir regiment. Otherwise end the tradition of regiments based on caste," Yadav said.

He also demanded that the government should conduct a caste based census, especially that of other backward castes.

CPI MP Binoy Biswam opposed the motion and questioned the role of the BJP and RSS in the freedom struggle of India.

'We were there. The communist were there. But you were saying that this struggle is a political battle and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has nothing to do with politics. You were claiming in those days that RSS is a cultural organisation, only of culture," he said.

Viswam said that RSS leader MS Golwalkar in a book said that there is a lot of things for India to learn from Adolf Hitler led Germany and indentified Muslim, Christian and communists as internal threat to the nation.

Bisawm said that the wealth of the nation- Banks, LIC, GIC and Air India are being thrown to the profit mongering people.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao objected to allegations levelled in the Biswam's speech and demanded that he should lay documents in the House to substantiate his remarks otherwise they should be expunged from the Parliamentary records.

RS Deputy chairman Harivansh Singh said that Biswam's speech will be examined.

RJD MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim said that the Indian government should bear responsibility for education, and old people like many governments who collect taxes do.

BJP MP Jaiprakash Nishad in response to AAP member Sanjay Singh said that during covid period Delhi government was sleeping and hijacked oxygen by giving wrong estimates.

He said that many poor labourers and farmers were in trouble at that time but the Delhi government had no estimates about them.

Nishad said when these (Delhi government) people were sleeping in their homes, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath went across the whole state, inspected covid spots and provided medicines and treatment to the poor and young labourers and farmers.