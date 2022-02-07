STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Demolition to begin in 2 weeks: NOIDA after Supreme Court orders razing Supertech's twin-tower

Ritu Maheshwari said NOIDA has already convened a meeting on Wednesday at 12 noon in compliance with the apex court directives.

Published: 07th February 2022 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: In the wake of the Supreme Court order on razing of the illegal twin towers of Supertech here, NOIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Monday said the demolition process will begin on site within two weeks.

She said NOIDA (also called the Noida Authority) has already convened a meeting on Wednesday at 12 noon in compliance with the apex court directives.

The SC on Monday directed it to commence “within two weeks” the demolition of the realty major's twin 40-storey towers of its Emerald Court project in Sector 93A of the city.

Maheshwari said a few media reports stating that "demolition to be done within two weeks but that is false” as demolition action plan submitted to the court by Supertech talks of six months out of which three and a half months is the demolition time while the rest is for site clearance.

"That time has already started from January 22, 2022 and the demolition is to be completed within three and a half months from that date. So, the demolition process on the site has to begin within two weeks from today (not over, which is not possible and not as per the approved action plan from CBRE)," Maheshwari said.

On August 31 last year, the top court had ordered the demolition of Supertech Ltd's twin 40-storey towers within three months for violation of building norms by the realty firm in alleged "collusion with NOIDA officials", holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

It had directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the RWA of Emerald Court project be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NOIDA Supertech Supertech Twin Tower
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp