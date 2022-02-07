STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 21-day furlough

Last year too, the Dera chief had been given emergency parole from sunrise to sunset to meet his ailing mother.

Published: 07th February 2022 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak district, was granted a three-week furlough on Monday, officials said.

Singh has been granted a 21-day furlough by the state's jail administration.

Last year too, the Dera chief had been given emergency parole from sunrise to sunset to meet his ailing mother.

He had also come out of jail on a couple of occasions on health grounds.

Singh, 54, is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples in his 'ashram' in Sirsa.

He was convicted in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula.

The Sirsa headquartered Dera has a large number of followers in poll-bound states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Dera Sacha Sauda
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp