STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat Congress takes out 'Nyay Padyatra' demanding COVID compensation for kin of all victims

The 'Nyay Padyatra' was taken out across eight metros and 33 district headquarters. The state Congress President Jagdish Thakor said they submitted memorandums to the district collectors at the end.

Published: 07th February 2022 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Congress workers at the padayatra (Photo | Speciall arrangement)

By Express News Service

The Congress in Gujarat took out a march across the state on Monday to demand Rs 4 lakh compensation from the government for the family members of each of those who have died due to COVID-19 in the state.

The 'Nyay Padyatra' (march for justice) was taken out across eight metros and 33 district headquarters. The state Congress President Jagdish Thakor said they submitted memorandums to the district collectors at the end of the rally.

Through this exercise, the opposition party aims to highlight the difficulties faced by the affected families in getting their applications cleared for the ex gratia compensation of Rs 50,000, he said.

The Gujarat Congress alleged that more than three lakh people have lost their lives due to the “criminal negligence” and “clumsy administration” of the government during the pandemic.

Chief spokesperson of Gujarat Congress Manish Doshi said it was “totally unreasonable and unjust” that people have to run from pillar to post to get their applications approved for compensation.

The number of applications submitted by the next of kin of the deceased for Rs 50,000 ex gratia is way more than the state government's official COVID-19 death figure of 10,648, he said.

The Supreme Court had on Friday last week reiterated that applications seeking compensation should not be rejected on technical grounds. It had in its earlier orders directed the state to pay an ex gratia of Rs 50,000 to the families of COVID-19 fatalities.

In one of its orders in the case, the apex court had said that no state shall deny ex gratia solely on the ground that the death certificate does not mention the virus as the cause of death.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, "The government should answer why it had to reject more than 15,000 applications, and why it has not publicized the issue of compensation in such a way that the poor and common man gets information."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID compensation Gujarat Congress
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp