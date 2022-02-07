STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hijab for Muslims like Hindu's 'mangalsutra', Christian's crucifix, Sikh's turban: Congress MP in Lok Sabha

The 'hijab' row in Karnataka intensified as some students sought to defy the government order mandating uniform style of clothes.

Published: 07th February 2022 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Lok Sabha.

A view of the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the controversy over wearing 'hijab' on campus raged in Karnataka, Congress MP from Kerala TN Prathapan on Monday raised the issue in Lok Sabha, saying the garment of the Muslim women is like "mangalsutra for Hindus, the crucifix of the Christians and turbans for the Sikhs".

He demanded the Union education minister's intervention in the matter.

The 'hijab' (scarf) row in Karnataka intensified as some students sought to defy the government order mandating uniform style of clothes.

The matter will now be heard in the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday.

"Girls are sitting outside classrooms and demanding their fundamental rights. The hijab is a part of their cultural and religious identity of these girls. It is like the mangalsutra for Hindus, crucifix for the Christians and turbans for the Sikhs," Prathapan said during Zero Hour.

He also said that there is a tendency of some people in this country that if they see a Sikh with a turban protesting against the government, they will "call him a Khalistani".

He said that if they see a person wearing a cross he will be "attacked".

"If they see a Muslim girl wearing Hijab, they will stop them for getting education. Where are they taking our India? We cannot lose our diversity. I request the education minister to interfere in this issue to ensure the constitutional rights of these girls. That is real Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he said.

Earlier in the day, state education minister B C Nagesh said students who insist on hijab-wearing will not be allowed into the government educational institutions.

Then, he asked some students protesting on the street outside the college to sit in a separate room but they were not imparted lessons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha Congress Hijab Row Karnataka Hijab Row Muslim Hindu Christian Sikh
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp