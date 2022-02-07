Hijab row: Students at Government Women's PU College say their demand was not sudden

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Dethroning the claim of Udupi's Government Women's PU College' development committee president- Raghupathi Bhat, students who are demanding hijab said that their demand was not sudden. Shifa, a student told TNIE that when she was in first year, the demand proppped up.

''We kept this demand many a time last year. But we were told not voice against it. But all us have worn hijab since nursery. We feel comfortable in it'' she said.

Student Aliya said that after this hijab issue her classmates have started to develop hatred towards them. ''When there was Hindu religious events inside the campuses, we used to stand folding our hands with all respect. But just for wearing hijab, our custom, they have spread hatred feeling'' she said.

Students who on Monday continued to stay outside the classroom for wearing hijab said that the court will uphold their right.

Meanwhile at Kundapur, RN Shettt PU College declared holiday for Monday and Tuesday predicting 'unnecessary' brawl at the campus.