Igloo cafe in J-K's Gulmarg becomes new tourist attraction

The cafe named 'Snowglu' has been set up at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir and is 37.5 feet tall and 44.5 feet in diameter.

By ANI

GULMARG: An igloo cafe opened in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg has become a new tourist attraction in the union territory.

"It's the world's largest Igloo cafe. We have applied for the World record which is under process. The last world record is from Switzerland in 2016, we have surpassed that. It's 37.5 feet tall and 44.5 feet diameter," said Mahur, member of Igloo Cafe

"There are two sections here. One for seating and one for art space, wall carvings. We have used sheep's skin as seat covers. It took us two months to complete its construction. Visitors can enjoy traditional Kashmiri cuisine here," she added.

The cafe, with its unique concept, is also a delight for the tourists in the union territory.

"I am from Pune. I have heard that Kashmir is heaven. I have come and have realised that the place is no less than a heaven. I am at an Igloo cafe and it is no less than a paradise. There are all facilities in an Igloo. I am grateful to the one who came up with this idea," said Ekta, a tourist from Pune.

"I am standing at Igloo cafe. It is so beautiful that we cannot express it in words. The feeling you wil have in Kashmir is incomparable. The tourist destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam are worth visiting. The whole concept of the Igloo cafe is unique from architecture to the construction of ice tables. It is really beautiful. It is difficult to create a cafe like this," stated Swapnil Khandore, another tourist. 

